Taboola and DoubleVerify Partner to Bring Brand Safety and Suitability Targeting Controls to More Than 13,000 Global Advertisers

globenewswire
25.08.2021   

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a partnership with DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics.

With this launch, Taboola’s advertiser partners, including performance marketers, brands and media agencies, will receive access to DV’s standard brand safety and suitability targeting technology, allowing for control over the quality of where their ads are placed. These settings can be customized by advertisers based on DV’s deep ontological expertise and industry-leading brand safety and suitability controls. DV’s sophisticated approach to content classification allows advertisers to carefully balance brand reputation, protection, and scale while achieving their marketing objectives across their Taboola campaigns.

DV’s pre-bid brand safety and suitability segments are now available directly within the Taboola Ads console for use when planning and executing campaigns on Taboola’s vast network of more than 9,000 premium digital properties. Advertisers can make use of DV’s safety and suitability segments while taking advantage of the variety of outcome-based buying options, including CPC and vCPM, available in the Taboola Ads console.

“DoubleVerify’s brand safety and suitability solution enables brands to align their advertising dollars with suitable content, which improves performance,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. ”Extending turnkey access to our solutions across Taboola’s environment will help global brands build confidence in their media placements and achieve a higher rate of contextual content suitability. This, in turn, helps create a stronger digital ecosystem where advertisers are able to support premium publisher inventory while safeguarding brand equity.”

“Many of today’s advertisers require a nuanced approach to brand safety and our reach, coupled with DoubleVerify’s ability to offer different tiers of safety and suitability within different categories, is uniquely valuable,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “With shifts in how consumers view ads online and the growth of ad spend after last year, advertisers deserve peace of mind that their ads are running alongside the content they prefer. DoubleVerify is an innovator in the realm of advertiser trust, and as we bolster our suite of brand safety offerings, partnering with them was a natural fit.”

