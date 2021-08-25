AIM ImmunoTech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application for Use of Ampligen as Both an Intranasal and an IV Therapy for Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction (PCCD)

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today provided an update on the company’s efforts to develop its drug Ampligen as a potential intranasal therapeutic for COVID-19, including the announcement of a new provisional patent application for Ampligen as both an intranasal and an intravenous therapy for what AIM describes as Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction (PCCD).

AIM has been working steadily to expand its COVID-19 patent portfolio. In addition to the new provisional patent application addressing compositions and methods for treating PCCD, in February 2020 the company filed multiple COVID-19-related provisional patient applications, which are now patent pending worldwide, for Ampligen as a COVID-19 therapy and as a vaccine adjuvant. Developing an effective therapy is critical for relieving the socioeconomical impact of PCCD and its medical burden on the population. The people suffering from PCCD, including some young adults, are afflicted with severe difficulties in concentrating, serious memory problems and inability to live an active lifestyle, unable to work, and even unable to perform everyday tasks.

Early data has demonstrated that patients with symptoms of PCCD being treated with Ampligen in the ongoing AMP-511 Early Access Program (EAP) have reported improvements in cognitive function, according to Charles Lapp, MD, at Hunter-Hopkins Center in Charlotte, N.C.

“The results of some individual symptoms are very dramatic,” said Lapp, the EAP’s lead investigator. “The results clearly show a significant reduction of one or more symptoms of PCCD in patients after the administration of Ampligen.”

Also, as recently noted in the Wall Street Journal, intranasal immunity to the SARS-Cov-2 virus may be a key to controlling the spread of COVID-19, especially the more contagious and deadly Delta variant, which can accumulate in nasal tissues even in individuals who have been vaccinated with currently available vaccines. AIM’s leadership and scientific experts reached a similar conclusion in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, deciding then to make the development of intranasal Ampligen a major R&D goal.