ESE Entertainment is Presenting at Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK" Livestream Conference on Wednesday August 25, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ ESE ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF), a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports, is pleased to announce that ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream conference on August 25, 2021 .

Konrad Wasiela, ESE Entertainment CEO, will update investors on ESE's latest esports business growth, recent acquisitions, and the company's execution strategy as it pursues the verticals in both gaming and esports.

ESE's live presentation will take place at 1:00 PM Eastern, on August 25, 2021.

The 20-minute presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. To learn more about the event, and sign up for free: CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP

For those unable to join the live event, a video of the presentation will be posted later.

About the "Next Super Stock" conference:

Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!" The conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on esports and gaming. ESE’s assets consist of multiple world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. The Company’s capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging the gap between the European, Asian and North American esports industries. | www.ese.gg

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) and specifically statements respecting ESE’s upcoming presentation at the Next Super Stock conference should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations

investors@esegaming.com

647-492-1535