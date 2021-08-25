checkAd

Fortinet Brings Together World’s Best Players and Technology Leaders with Security Summit at PGA TOUR’s Fortinet Championship

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

Fortinet partners with PGA TOUR’s Fortinet Championship to demonstrate latest cybersecurity innovations and initiatives to close the cybersecurity skills gap and support local communities

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, CMO and EVP of Product at Fortinet
“We are excited about our inaugural Fortinet Championship event and Security Summit kicking off the 2021-2022 FedExCup Regular Season. Fortinet will bring together the greatest minds in the industry to double down on the most pressing cybersecurity challenges today. Additionally, working together, the Fortinet Championship will launch another year of charitable giving for the PGA TOUR – with proceeds supporting local non-profits that share Fortinet’s vision in building an inclusive and diverse workplace that will close the cybersecurity skills gap. These initiatives further Fortinet’s vision to make possible a digital world that organizations can always trust by securing people, devices, and data everywhere.”

News Summary
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced several initiatives as part of the upcoming Fortinet Championship. This premier event will kickoff the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Season and will be held in Napa, California at the Silverado Resort and Spa, September 13–19, 2021. Further to its mission to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, Fortinet will bring together the world’s best golfers and technology leaders, including its community of customers and partners, in one forum to discuss the latest security innovations and networking trends.   Fortinet delivers the most innovative, highest-performing security fabric platform to help organizations secure and simplify their IT infrastructures.

Fortinet Championship Security Summit and Technology Vendor Expo
The Security Summit will offer attendees a full day of thought leadership insights including new and emerging technologies such as zero trust, enterprise SD-WAN - from cloud to branch, and SASE, as well as work from home amongst other topics. Fortinet Championship attendees will also have access to a Technology Vendor Expo featuring more than 35 partners, such as AT&T, Amazon Web Services, CDW, Comcast Business, Tufin, World Wide Technology (WWT), and more.

