Colder temperature during heating season and significantly higher natural gas prices were the two main factors, which influenced the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” performance in first half of 2021. Colder temperature increased JSC “Latvijas Gāze” sales and utilization of JSC “Gaso” distribution network. At the same time price rally in natural gas environment, on the back of economic recovery, posed a challenge during first half of 2021 and will continue to pose a challenge for the remaining part of the year.

The Group’s net turnover in the first half of 2021 was 154.3 million EUR, EBITDA* amounted to 13.0 million EUR and net profit was 5.4 million EUR.