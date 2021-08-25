checkAd

Cartier Iron Announces Commencement of 10,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Program at Big Easy Low Sulphidation Gold-Silver Project, Newfoundland

  • CSAMT Survey in progress in Central Anomaly-Big Easy Showing area to outline additional targets for drilling along strike and at depth
  • Cartier Iron completes 100% earn-in on Big Easy property

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Iron Corporation (CSE:CFE) (“Cartier Iron” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the planned 10,000m diamond drill program at the Big Easy low sulphidation gold-silver project near Clarenville, Newfoundland. Drilling will initially focus on the Central Anomaly where previous drilling (see press release June 8, 2021) confirmed an extensive zone of silicification up to 200m wide with epithermal gold-silver mineralization. This additional drilling will more fully explore this very prospective zone which extends for at least 600m along strike. Table 1 lists initial planned drill holes and Figure 1 shows the location of the chargeability anomaly with planned drill holes. Drilling is also planned to test the chargeability/resistivity anomalies identified on the Sleigh Pond grid in the southern part of the property as outlined in the press release of June 8, 2021, and as shown in Figure 1. The Sleigh Pond program will likely take place in winter 2022. The drilling program is being managed by Mercator Geological Services with drilling being carried out by Logan Drilling Group.

Cartier Iron commissioned Clearview Geophysics of Brampton, Ontario to carry out a reconnaissance Controlled Source Audio Magneto-Telluric (CSAMT) in the Central Anomaly – Big Easy Showing Area as shown in Figure 1. The field portion of this survey has been completed and the data is currently being processed. It is expected that this survey will provide further information about the on-strike and depth extent of potential epithermal mineralization.

Tom Larsen, Cartier Iron’s CEO, commented: “We are pleased to commence diamond drilling at Big Easy. Our previous work has outlined a number of very prospective targets along extensive structures with wide zones of silicification with gold-silver mineralization. With the closing of the $5.2 million financing on July 7, 2021, we are now well positioned to carry out an aggressive exploration program at our 100% owned Big Easy property.”

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Chief Technical Advisor for Cartier Iron said: “Preparation for the drilling program has moved along quite rapidly with all required permits in place. We look forward to receiving the results of the CSAMT survey in the next few weeks. These will be validated against our previous geophysical and drill results and incorporated into three-dimensional models of the Big Easy mineralization to show how known targets extend to depth and potentially to yield new targets for drilling along strike.

