Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces the Regulatory Completion of New Commercial Truck Tanker Equipment
VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (TSX: KLS) (NYSE MKT: KIQ) ("Kelso" or the "Company") reports that the Company has completed the design, engineering and required regulatory testing of two key pieces of truck tanker equipment created for the reliable containment and pressure management of commodities that are transported via roads.
The specialized products include a combined pressure/vacuum relief valve (PVR) and a one-bolt manway (OBM). These new products are based on our existing patents that are utilized in rail tank car applications and meet all DOT 407 49 CFR 178.345 regulations. Over the past several years the Company’s strategic development partners have been instrumental in finalizing all design specifications for roadway applications. The Company believes that Kelso has reached the key milestone of approval of the PVR and OBM design with the trucking industry setting the stage for potential full market adoption.
Key advantages of the OBM include:
- 100% made in the United States with short delivery times for customers
- Elimination of eye bolts saves time, reduces tripping hazards and reduces likelihood of leaks
- Reduced operational open/close time (more efficient turnaround times)
- Uniform pressure of the lid and straps results in increased gasket life providing cost savings
- Enhances user safety
Key advantages of the PVR include:
- 100% made in the United States with short delivery times for customers
- Robust design utilizing fabricated parts with no castings (can be re-certified for continued use)
- Reliability of constant force springs extends life of the valve
- Available with 25psi and 30psi Maximum Allowable Working Pressure (MAWP) applications
During the development process several prototypes of the PVR and OBM were installed on a truck tanker for design assessment and testing by the Company’s industrial technology partner. After design completion, the OBM and PVR were fully field-tested and successfully vetted at a third party laboratory to ensure both products met or exceeded the established requirements and they are now ready for full market distribution. The Company has commenced marketing and sales initiatives to promote wide scale adoption of the truck tanker OBM and PVR. Management believes that these new product entries can lead to new multi-million-dollar revenue opportunities from truck tanker markets.
