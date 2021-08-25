Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces the Regulatory Completion of New Commercial Truck Tanker Equipment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (TSX: KLS) (NYSE MKT: KIQ) ("Kelso" or the "Company") reports that the Company has completed the design, engineering and required regulatory testing of two key pieces of truck tanker equipment created for the reliable containment and pressure management of commodities that are transported via roads.

The specialized products include a combined pressure/vacuum relief valve (PVR) and a one-bolt manway (OBM). These new products are based on our existing patents that are utilized in rail tank car applications and meet all DOT 407 49 CFR 178.345 regulations. Over the past several years the Company’s strategic development partners have been instrumental in finalizing all design specifications for roadway applications. The Company believes that Kelso has reached the key milestone of approval of the PVR and OBM design with the trucking industry setting the stage for potential full market adoption.