checkAd

Fortinet and Dragos Expand Partnership to Further Secure OT Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Fortinet’s FortiGate and the Dragos Platform Integrate to Provide Joint Customers with Advanced Security and Simplified Deployment Across OT Organizations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet
“Our new product integration of Fortinet’s industry-leading FortiGate NGFW with the industry-leading Dragos Platform offers customers the unique opportunity to simplify security deployments and provides advanced security to OT environments around the world.”

News Summary
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Fortinet’s FortiGate will be the first firewall integrated into the Dragos Platform, extending the benefits of the Security Fabric platform and leveraging its purpose-built Secure Processing Units (SPUs). The integration of the FortiGate Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) with the Dragos Platform provides customers with an integrated and robust security solution delivering asset visibility, inventory, vulnerability management and threat detection for industrial asset owners.

Simplifying Security Deployments for OT Environments
Organizations face challenges selecting the right technologies to ensure optimal cybersecurity coverage of IT and OT environments while enabling effective workflows offered by combined technology integrations. Fortinet’s FortiGate NGFW helps address these challenges by integrating with the Dragos Platform to provide response actions to threat detections. This complements FortiGate’s capabilities by introducing OT-specific detections from the Dragos Platform that can be blocked by the firewall. Additionally, the integration removes the customer's burden of maintenance and technical debt and enables more automation around the cybersecurity attack surface. As a result, organizations save time, reduce errors associated with manual entry, and get more seamless protection with these two industry leading systems interacting in an automated way.

The new FortiGate integration adds to an existing Dragos Platform integration with FortiSIEM. Dragos customers can gain faster access to telemetry data for analytics, more automatable incident response, and enterprise customers gain more efficient control over multiple FortiGate deployments.

Fortinet Differentiators and Drivers for the Dragos Platform
Dragos benefits from Fortinet’s industry-leading FortiGate NGFW as a result of the following differentiators:

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortinet and Dragos Expand Partnership to Further Secure OT Infrastructure Fortinet’s FortiGate and the Dragos Platform Integrate to Provide Joint Customers with Advanced Security and Simplified Deployment Across OT OrganizationsSUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - John Maddison, EVP of Products …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
Opus One Carries Out a Detailed Mag Survey Over Its Gold Discovery Near Matagami and Invites to Its ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...