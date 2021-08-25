Fortinet and Dragos Expand Partnership to Further Secure OT Infrastructure

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Our new product integration of Fortinet’s industry-leading FortiGate NGFW with the industry-leading Dragos Platform offers customers the unique opportunity to simplify security deployments and provides advanced security to OT environments around the world.”

News Summary

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Fortinet’s FortiGate will be the first firewall integrated into the Dragos Platform, extending the benefits of the Security Fabric platform and leveraging its purpose-built Secure Processing Units (SPUs). The integration of the FortiGate Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) with the Dragos Platform provides customers with an integrated and robust security solution delivering asset visibility, inventory, vulnerability management and threat detection for industrial asset owners.

Simplifying Security Deployments for OT Environments

Organizations face challenges selecting the right technologies to ensure optimal cybersecurity coverage of IT and OT environments while enabling effective workflows offered by combined technology integrations. Fortinet’s FortiGate NGFW helps address these challenges by integrating with the Dragos Platform to provide response actions to threat detections. This complements FortiGate’s capabilities by introducing OT-specific detections from the Dragos Platform that can be blocked by the firewall. Additionally, the integration removes the customer's burden of maintenance and technical debt and enables more automation around the cybersecurity attack surface. As a result, organizations save time, reduce errors associated with manual entry, and get more seamless protection with these two industry leading systems interacting in an automated way.

The new FortiGate integration adds to an existing Dragos Platform integration with FortiSIEM. Dragos customers can gain faster access to telemetry data for analytics, more automatable incident response, and enterprise customers gain more efficient control over multiple FortiGate deployments.

Fortinet Differentiators and Drivers for the Dragos Platform

Dragos benefits from Fortinet’s industry-leading FortiGate NGFW as a result of the following differentiators: