Engage People Honored as One of the Top Companies in Canada

Global technology provider recognized as leading information services company

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Engage People, the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, was honored by Startup Canada as one of the top companies in the nation. Engage People was recognized as one of the top 101 information services startups and companies.

"Six years ago, we launched Engage People with the mission of transforming the loyalty industry and we have -- and we continue to," said CEO Jonathan Silver. "We believe we offer our partners loyalty solutions, delivering personalized, integrated, and technology-enhanced campaigns, that are unparalleled in the industry so it's gratifying to see our success acknowledged."

Demand for Engage People's "pay with points" technology continues to grow, as the company's accolades mount. Engage People recently announced a 43% year-over-year revenue growth through July 2021. The company experienced 30% year-over-year growth in 2020. Engage People also has achieved partnerships with leading financial institutions and brands, such as Priceline and Best Buy.

"The digital transformation of the loyalty industry is underway and we are leading the way," said Len Covello, CTO of Engage People. "Our patented suite of loyalty rewards redemption solutions provides our extensive and growing client base with a loyalty experience that is seamless and data-focused. We're honored to be recognized as a leading company in Canada."

Earlier in August, Engage People was one of only eight large firms, defined as having more than $60 million in annual category revenue, included in Forrester's "Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021" report.

About Engage People
Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities. Engage People is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit:www.engagepeople.com.

