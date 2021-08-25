checkAd

Kymeta and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announce Technology and Business Development Partnership

Aug. 25, 2021 — Kymeta, the communications company making mobile global, and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today a technology and business development partnership. As a result, Kymeta has diversified its service offerings via network compatibility with Comtech’s UHP-200 Universal Satellite Router and the Kymeta u8 terminal, and Comtech has expanded distribution of its recently acquired UHP product line and strengthened its ability to offer integrated VSAT solutions to its customers.

Certified with the Kymeta u8, Comtech’s UHP-200 is an extremely fast Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) router in a compact package with aggregate throughput up to 450 Mbps and powerful UHP-RTOS. (Photo: Business Wire)

Comtech’s certified UHP platform will enable new and existing Department of Defense (DoD) and commercial customers to operate the state-of-the-art Kymeta u8 for cost-effective and seamless communication solutions through its VSAT router technology. Kymeta will begin offering UHP-based services in North America.

The UHP-200 is an extremely fast VSAT router with aggregate throughput up to 450 Mbps and powerful UHP-real-time operating system. Its small size, low power consumption, and low count of active electronic components ensure the highest reliability with over 200,000 hours mean time between failures. UHP’s disruptive TDMA technology can result in a 20% efficiency advantage over other TDMA solutions. When paired with Kymeta’s next-generation solutions, government and commercial users will have access to efficient operating capabilities on the UHP network using the Kymeta u8.

Kymeta technology is uniquely positioned to meet the demand for mobile broadband, providing internet access via satellite or hybrid satellite-cellular networks on a user-defined basis to enable connectivity while on the move and on the pause. When combined with Kymeta connectivity offerings and back-end support suite of services, Kymeta Connect, customers have unique access to an experience and product that no other satellite antenna company offers today.

