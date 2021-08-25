checkAd

More Affordable Housing Regions Announces Fund to Support Developments in 10 States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

Regions Bank on Wednesday announced the closing of a new $126 million tax credit equity fund that will now help meet urgent needs for more affordable housing in the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005238/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The fund is managed by the Regions Affordable Housing division. Specifically, the new RAH Corporate Partners Fund 57 LLC (“Fund 57”) will support 16 affordable housing properties financed through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. States where the developments are being built include Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, Connecticut, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin. The 1,500-unit affordable housing fund is composed of four institutional investors, along with Regions Bank as a co-investor.

“Helping provide affordable housing is one of the most personal and powerful ways a bank can make a difference for the people and communities we serve,” said Rob Chiles, President of Regions Affordable Housing. “The Regions Bank mission is to make life better, and this is an example of our mission in action. We appreciate the collaboration of fund investors and the developers who are addressing housing needs and creating safe, modern and affordable options for hundreds of families and seniors.”

The properties within Fund 57 will serve a variety of housing needs. Of the 16 developments, 12 are being designed specifically for individuals and families, and four are being constructed for seniors. Additionally, five of the 16 properties will reserve units to provide services to populations such as veterans, survivors of domestic violence, and those requiring health and social services. Regions Affordable Housing is proud to note that 14 of the 16 properties in the fund are with repeat developer clients.

“Regions’ investment in this fund is another example of our commitment to creating shared value and more inclusive prosperity in communities across the nation,” Chiles added. “Our teams have years of experience creating financial solutions that make housing more affordable and attainable. We are honored to move forward with Fund 57 and look forward to the positive difference it will make.”

Regions Affordable Housing LLC is a national Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (“LIHTC”) investor, syndication firm, and leader in affordable housing. Regions Bank is one of the nation’s largest participants in affordable housing finance through the LIHTC program, providing comprehensive real estate banking and capital markets services to meet the debt and equity capital needs of developers and investors. Regions Bank is also a Fannie Mae DUS Multifamily Affordable Lender, HUD/FHA Affordable Lender, and Freddie Mac Targeted Affordable Housing lender.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

Regions Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

More Affordable Housing Regions Announces Fund to Support Developments in 10 States Regions Bank on Wednesday announced the closing of a new $126 million tax credit equity fund that will now help meet urgent needs for more affordable housing in the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest. This press release features multimedia. View the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Magic: The Gathering Announces Limited-Edition Fortnite and Street Fighter Sets in Annual Showcase
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Total Gabon: First Half 2021 Financial Statements
Moderna to Host Virtual R&D Day on Thursday, September 9, 2021
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Progress. Performance. Priorities. Regions Financial Issues Annual Review and ESG Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Regions Financial Corp. Announces Redemption of Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Regions Next Step Expands Financial Wellness Offerings for Students via iGrad and WeAreTeachers Platforms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten