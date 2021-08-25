Spruce Biosciences Announces Pediatric Classic CAH Program Details During Virtual R&D Day

“We are pleased to initiate our Phase 2 clinical program of tildacerfont in children with classic CAH, a rare endocrine disorder where a significant unmet medical need exists for a non-steroidal treatment approach, this year,” said Richard King, Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Biosciences. “The clinical profiles of, and goals of therapy for children with classic CAH vary between pre- and post-pubertal stages of development. Our program responds to these different clinical paradigms dependent on a child’s stage of development.”

Spruce Biosciences, Inc . (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will discuss the details of its Phase 2 clinical program for tildacerfont in pediatric classic CAH during the company’s virtual Research and Development (R&D) Day . The webcast will begin today at 11:00 am ET.

The Phase 2 open-label study will utilize a sequential 3 cohort design to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and exploratory pharmacodynamics of tildacerfont in children aged 6 to 17 with classic CAH for up to 3 weight-adjusted doses, equivalent to adult doses of 50 mg, 100 mg, or 200 mg once daily of tildacerfont, for a duration of 2 weeks. Cohort 1 will include children between 11 and 17 years of age, at a dose of 50 mg once a day. Cohort 2 will also include children between 11 and 17 years of age, at a dose of up to 200mg once daily. Cohort 3 will include children between 6 and 10 years of age, at a dose of up to 200 mg once daily. The study drug will be dosed with an evening meal and will be formulated as granules to be sprinkled over food.

The Phase 2 program in pediatric classic CAH remains on track to initiate later this year with data expected by the first half of 2023. The Phase 3 registrational program in pediatric classic CAH is expected to initiate in 2023.

Spruce Biosciences R&D Day Webcast Details: Tildacerfont for Adult & Pediatric Classic CAH

Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Registration and Webcast Link

Richard King, Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Biosciences, will be joined by members of the company’s management team, as well as leading endocrinologists, Richard Auchus, MD, PhD, the James A. Shayman and Andrea S. Kevrick Professor of Translational Medicine at the University of Michigan, and Professor of Internal Medicine and Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Michigan Medical School, and Paul Thornton, MD, Medical Director, Endocrine and Diabetes Program, Cook Children’s Medical Center.