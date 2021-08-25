After a year of stay-at-home orders and too few IRL (in-real-life) moments in 2020, homeowners, designers, architects and facility managers are craving authenticity, nature and meaningful human interaction after living in a mostly digital world. Today, PPG introduced its 2022 Color of the Year: Olive Sprig (PPG1125-4) – an elegant, grounded, versatile and highly-adaptable grey-green, this color represents regrowth in a post-pandemic world, mimicking nature’s resiliency.

PPG introduced its 2022 Color of the Year: Olive Sprig (PPG1125-4) – an elegant, grounded, versatile and highly-adaptable grey-green, this color represents regrowth in a post-pandemic world, mimicking nature’s resiliency. (Photo: Business Wire)

Olive Sprig is a relaxed, but enticing green that emulates the feeling of soothing aloe vera or a fragrant plant – brightening any space with organic liveliness. A versatile color that lives well inside or outside, Olive Sprig blends in with nearly any environment.

“As many of us know following a year of lockdown, the easiest way to shift your mindset is to change your environment. While we begin to trade sweatpants for strappy shoes, recipes for reservations, and a night in for a night out, our paint color preferences are shifting too, in both residential and commercial spaces,” said Amy Donato, senior color marketing manager, PPG paint. “DIYers, property managers, designers and architects are shifting away from the stark, neutral palettes of yesterday and opting for color in all forms. Call it rebellion, but we are certainly here for the resurgence of optimistic colors to guide us into a new era of home design.”

Lending itself to be paired with natural materials, Olive Sprig looks beautiful alongside unique architectural elements and furniture with curved forms to create a comfortable and grounded space. The color can help create a sanctuary in a bedroom, encourage focus in an office, offer the perfect neutral backdrop in a retail store or restaurant, and create a grounded getaway in hotels. Olive Sprig also pairs beautifully with brass accents and wood tones on an island or lower kitchen cabinets. Homeowners, designers, architects, and other customers of professional painters can also gather inspiration from this color through the use of floor-to-ceiling emerald tiles in a bathroom, incorporating a luxe velvet green couch in the living room, or immersing the home in plants in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes.