PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market by Type (Adverse Drug Reaction Capture (ADR), Case Processing, Reporting and Submission, Report Publishing, Quality Check, Risk Management, Knowledge Management, and Enabling Architecture), Service Provider (Contract Research Organizations and Business Processing Outsourcing), and End User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Research Organizations, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the pharmacovigilance outsourcing industry generated $2.48 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in preference for outsourcing services and increase in adverse drug reactions and drug toxicity drive the growth of the global pharmacovigilance outsourcing market.

Prime determinants of growth

Covid-19 Scenario

During the initial phase of coronavirus, the unavailability of proper medication leads to the utilization of different types of drugs. Which in turn, led to increased demand for pharmacovigilance outsourcing, owing to surge in incidences of adverse drug reactions.

The demand is likely to grow significantly as the research for new and more effective drugs is still going on.

The contract research organization segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on service provider, the contract research organization segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global pharmacovigilance outsourcing market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to various advantages of contract research organization such as cost-effective services, time saving processes, advanced technological needs, and evolving and complex regulatory requirements.