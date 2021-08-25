checkAd

PDC Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on PDC’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 22, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2021.

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and our Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

Contacts: Kyle Sourk
  Director Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
  303-318-6150
  kyle.sourk@pdce.com

        
                      
                      
                      






