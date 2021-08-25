checkAd

Schneider National, Inc. announces participation in upcoming virtual conferences

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:

  • Cowen Global 14th Annual Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference: Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Steve Bindas, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in a series of investor discussions.  
  • Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference: Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 9:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). 

Webcasts for these events may be available and located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com) and available for a limited time following the conference.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

