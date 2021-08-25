IDGlobal Corp. Provides Corporate Update

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC), is pleased to announce that IDGlobal Corp. will begin uploading financial information on Friday August 27th to the OTC Markets Platform. This will allow us suitable time to …

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC), is pleased to announce that IDGlobal Corp. will begin uploading financial information on Friday August 27th to the OTC Markets Platform. This will allow us suitable time to be in compliance with Finra's new regulations. According to Sebastien Dufort, Chief Financial Officer of IDGlobal Corp, "The company is making tremendous headway in its journey to grow shareholder value and puts fiduciary duty first." As a result, it is with great pleasure to let our shareholders stay abreast of the state of the company and our absolute commitment to shareholders to decrease the number of shares outstanding anywhere it is feasible. We will be issuing news releases shortly about this endeavor. We would also like current and future shareholders to know we are committed to our loyal base and are extremely focused on growing this business into our existing share structure."