checkAd

IDGlobal Corp. Provides Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
25.08.2021, 15:15  |  29   |   |   

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC), is pleased to announce that IDGlobal Corp. will begin uploading financial information on Friday August 27th to the OTC Markets Platform. This will allow us suitable time to …

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC), is pleased to announce that IDGlobal Corp. will begin uploading financial information on Friday August 27th to the OTC Markets Platform. This will allow us suitable time to be in compliance with Finra's new regulations.

According to Sebastien Dufort, Chief Financial Officer of IDGlobal Corp, "The company is making tremendous headway in its journey to grow shareholder value and puts fiduciary duty first." As a result, it is with great pleasure to let our shareholders stay abreast of the state of the company and our absolute commitment to shareholders to decrease the number of shares outstanding anywhere it is feasible. We will be issuing news releases shortly about this endeavor. We would also like current and future shareholders to know we are committed to our loyal base and are extremely focused on growing this business into our existing share structure."

"The Company is also excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Azure Blockchain, Inc. has launched a procurement segment which will place Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment and Hosting Services with our proven partners in which participation fees are then collected by the company. Company management has now laid out the essential groundwork to this very unique and exciting new business model we are bringing expeditiously to fruition. This new blockchain business model coupled with developing both public and private blockchain technologies should lead to a fast-growing cash flow to add to our growing list of subsidiaries who have been growing exceptionally fast as well. We now have entered a partnership to take the patented Noveda platform and license it globally. Be assured management is not walking but is running after the tremendous number of opportunities that will not only increase sales substantially but also give IDGC an opportunity to make above average returns for our patient shareholders."

About IDGlobal Corp.
IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own at which time we will spin them off as equity-based dividends to loyal shareholders.

Seite 1 von 2
IDGlobal Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDGlobal Corp. Provides Corporate Update WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC), is pleased to announce that IDGlobal Corp. will begin uploading financial information on Friday August 27th to the OTC Markets Platform. This will allow us suitable time to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President
NexgenRx Announces Expansion of Leadership Team
CAT Strategic Metals Exploration Update Gold Jackpot Property, Northeastern Elko County, Nevada
10th Annual Gateway Conference to Virtually Showcase Leading Companies on September 8-9, 2021
Alfi and Lemma to Collaborate on DOOH Advertising Business Development
Snipp Interactive Reports Financial Results for Q2 2021
Legend Power Schedules Q3 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
SolGold PLC Announces Holdings in Company
Omar Choucair, Trintech CFO, Accepted into Forbes Finance Council
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Britannia Mining and Bullet Blockchain Complete Merger - Filing with the Nevada Secretary of State ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21IDGlobal Corp. Provides Corporate Update Regarding OTC Markets and New Venture into Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment and Hosting Procurement
Accesswire | Analysen