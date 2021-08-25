Independent Restaurants Can Streamline Operations of Online Orders Through New Clover and Grubhub Integration

The Clover platform includes Clover Online Ordering , which gives restaurant owners a consolidated view of their entire online ordering operation — from menu updates to order management. Restaurants that utilize Clover and are already partnered with Grubhub will be able to integrate operations directly into their Clover platform, eliminating the need for a separate tablet for Grubhub orders and significantly streamlining digital orders through menu synchronization, order submissions, and more. Restaurants that utilize Clover and are not currently partnered with Grubhub will be able to easily and seamlessly sign up for pickup and delivery on Grubhub through the Clover platform for a commission-free trial, effectively expanding their reach to Grubhub's more than 33 million diners across the country.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, including the Clover point-of-sale and business management platform, and Grubhub , (NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, announced today a direct integration of the Clover and Grubhub platforms to help thousands of independent restaurants more efficiently manage and fulfill online orders.

“We know that simplifying ordering operations is top of mind for our restaurant partners, and with the Clover integration, restaurateurs can have peace of mind knowing all of their orders are going to one place — negating the need for multiple tablets and having to manually input orders,” said Theresa Dold, vice president of restaurant product at Grubhub. “We’re excited to offer this integration to tens of thousands of independent restaurants across the country who are looking to streamline their operations.”

“Integrating Clover and Grubhub makes management of delivery orders much easier for restaurants, enabling them to reach more customers while operating more efficiently,” said Ellen Linardi, senior vice president of product and design at Clover. “This is the first of multiple delivery options that will be accessible to restaurants via the Clover platform, providing a practical way for restaurants to meet customers’ growing appetite for food delivery.”

According to the Mercator Advisory Group’s U.S. 2021 Buyers PaymentsInsights survey, the percentage of consumers who have ordered restaurant delivery services through a mobile phone or computer jumped from 8 percent in 2019 to 21 percent in 2021.

“The popularity of food delivery apps was already growing before 2020,” said Rob Misasi, president of Mercator Advisory Group. “The pandemic acted as a catalyst that accelerated the adoption rate as stay-at-home households looked for a quick, easy and safe way to have restaurant meals delivered. Now, many consumers continue to want this convenience, and the integration of services such as Clover and Grubhub can increase the competitiveness of restaurants among customers looking for this type of dining option.”