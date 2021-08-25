checkAd

RocketFuel To Issue its own Crypto Token through an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) to Raise $15M and Implement Token-Based Loyalty Program.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 15:15  |  36   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: RKFL), a global provider of crypto payment solutions, today announced plans to issue its own crypto token through an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) via a leading cryptocurrency exchange. RocketFuel is targeting a $15 million raise in the IEO from the issuance.

The coin will be used for a token-based loyalty program aimed at incentivizing shoppers to make purchases using cryptocurrencies or any other payment method.

The tokens will allow RocketFuel customers to redeem, unlock and purchase additional services and products like airline upgrades, hotel bookings, concert shows, sports events, etc. Customers can also earn tokens when they make purchases on RocketFuel’s payment ecosystem.

RocketFuel’s blockchain based loyalty program will be designed to address the growing loyalty fraud in the travel and other industries. The global pandemic hasn’t slowed the steep rise of loyalty fraud, but quite the opposite. As frequent flyer balances are left untouched by members, they become lucrative targets for fraudsters to swoop in and steal them without being noticed. According to a Morder Intelligence report, “the global loyalty management market was valued at US$4B in 2020 and expected to reach US$14B by 2026.” RocketFuel believes that its blockchain-based loyalty token will be virtually impossible to hack.

“We are very excited to announce our new token and loyalty program, which will benefit merchants and shoppers and will unlock various rewards within our platform. This will lead to more transactions and greater adoption of crypto which will ultimately benefit the entire crypto payment ecosystem and the people who support it,” said Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel. “In addition, the funds acquired during the token distribution will be used to further fuel the rapid expansion of RocketFuel’s market share, product development, and marketing efforts.”

RocketFuel has been active in the payments space since its launch in Q1 2021 and recently announced the industry-first “Price Settlement Guarantee” feature which allows merchants to always receive deposits equal to the listed price of goods sold without ever being affected by the crypto-to-fiat exchange rate fluctuations. By releasing such industry-leading features through its one-click payment interface, RocketFuel is reinventing the payments space with benefits not seen in traditional payment platforms.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RocketFuel To Issue its own Crypto Token through an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) to Raise $15M and Implement Token-Based Loyalty Program. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: RKFL), a global provider of crypto payment solutions, today announced plans to issue its own crypto token through an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) via a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
Opus One Carries Out a Detailed Mag Survey Over Its Gold Discovery Near Matagami and Invites to Its ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...