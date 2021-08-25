Buccaneer Gold Corp. Announces Proposed Acquisition of Strategic Minerals Europe Inc.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buccaneer Gold Corp. (CSE: BUCK) (“Buccaneer”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share exchange agreement (the “Agreement”) with Strategic Minerals Europe Inc. (“Strategic”), a privately held company existing under the laws of Ontario, pursuant to which Buccaneer and Strategic have agreed to complete a transaction that will result in a reverse-takeover of Buccaneer by the current shareholders of Strategic (the “RTO” or “Transaction”). The Agreement was negotiated at arm’s length and is dated August 24, 2021. The closing of the Transaction will be subject to a number of terms and conditions including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and third-party consents and approvals, the listing of the resulting issuer on the NEO Exchange Inc. (“NEO”) and the delisting of Buccaneer from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). Buccaneer and Strategic are not related parties.

About Buccaneer