CMC’s Positive Geochemical Survey Results Further Validate Airborne Geophysical Targets At Silver Hart Project, Yukon

Autor: Accesswire
25.08.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FRA:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") announces that initial positive soil geochemical results demonstrate validation of airborne geophysical targets at its flagship Silver Hart project in Yukon.

CMC has significantly extended previous soil geochemical surveys at Silver Hart as a part of validating targets identified by its property wide airborne SkyTEM geophysical survey completed earlier this year. The airborne survey identified eight new targets areas on the property (T1 to T8, see Figure 1) and initial results of soil geochemical surveys over T1 and T4 are highly encouraging. Results in the remainder of these target areas and the six other target areas are pending.

Existing mineralization in known mineralized veins in the Main Zone occur along northeasterly structures in an area characterized with low magnetic features, moderate conductivity, and in close proximity to the geological contact between volcanics of the Cassiar Batholith with overlying meta-sedimentary sequences including limestones and schists. These polymetallic veins are known to have strike extent up to 1.35 kilometers with above average grades of silver, lead, zinc with minor copper and gold.

T1 was a target located within the KW zone in the northwestern portion of the property. Previous surveys had indicated geochemical anomalies in the northwestern corner of this zone. Current results (see figure 2) have identified a stronger anomalous area extending further to the northeast over an area of possible strike length of 400-750 meters with a width of over 200 meters depicting northeasterly trends. The silver soil anomaly is also coincident with lead and zinc soil anomalies. The anomaly remains open in all northerly directions and is associated with key setting features including low magnetism, moderate conductivity, and in close proximity to the Cassiar Batholith-sedimentary contact.

T4 was a target located within the northernmost portion of the South Zone. This zone now comprises of a significant anomalous area (see Figure 3) extending over 2.5 kilometers in possible strike length with concentrated anomalies in both the southernmost portion and now defined in the northeastern area.

The recent results show a strong anomaly of silver in soils coincident with lead and zinc soil anomalies. Like T1, the anomalies in the T4 area, and within the South Zone, are now known to be associated with low magnetism, moderate conductivity and in close proximity to the Cassiar Batholith-sedimentary contact. The current anomaly remains open to the east, north and west and is northeasterly trending.

