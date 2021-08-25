checkAd

Green Check Verified Adds Banking and Tech Veterans to Leadership Team Amidst Company Expansion

Cannabis banking leader hires David Bagley and Matt Fitzgerald to key executive roles

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced David Bagley as executive vice president and chief growth officer and Matt Fitzgerald as vice president of engineering as part of a larger company expansion. The company also recently promoted Co-founder Mike Kennedy to chief strategy officer.

Bagley joins GCV with over thirty years of experience as a C-Suite growth executive serving the fintech and regulatory technology (regtech) industries in roles for both Fortune 500 companies and equity backed SaaS/PaaS organizations. Most recently, David served as chief revenue officer at Continuity, a notable provider of regtech solutions to the financial services industry. He previously served in a senior leadership role at Fiserv, as well as chief executive positions at One Point Financial, Nancy Creek Capital, and Specialty Caseworks among other private equity backed companies.

"I could not be more pleased to join Green Check Verified at this exciting time," said Bagley. "There is a wave of financial institutions entering this line of business - as clearly demonstrated by Green Check's growth over the past eight months - and the company is uniquely positioned to be the leading provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions for institutions that want to bank this market in an impactful way."

Fitzgerald joins GCV with more than two decades of experience in technical alignment strategies in complex environments, enterprise road maps, integration and information processing from data sources, data visualization and reporting, database administration, and delivery of high-end solutions. He previously served as vice president of data platform for Dynata, the world's largest first party platform for insights, activation, and measurement.

"GCV is both a pioneer and the leading innovator in cannabis banking," said Fitzgerald. "When I look at what's been accomplished to date, as well as the ambitious product roadmap for the next six months and beyond, I know the team is laser-focused on offering a truly special, continually-improved solution to the market. I'm proud to help guide that."

The hiring of Bagley and Fitzgerald is part of a larger company expansion to support the growing number of financial institutions adopting GCV's end-to-end cannabis banking platform. Recent hires include:

