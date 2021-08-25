checkAd

Fire Protection System Market worth $84.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fire Protection System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Product (Fire Suppression, Fire Analysis, Fire Response, Fire Detection), Service (Engineering, Installation and Design, Maintenance, Managed), Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Fire Protection System Market was valued at USD 62.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 84.6 billion by 2026; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2026. The market growth is fueled by the development of the construction industry, an increase in the loss of human lives & property due to fire breakouts, stringent regulatory compliances, and a rise in the adoption of wireless technology in fire detection systems.  

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1018

Fire suppression segment to hold the largest size of the fire protection system market from 2021 to 2026.

A fire suppression system starts operating once it receives fire alerts from different sensors and detectors. By product, the fire suppression market has been segmented into fire sprinklers, nozzles, caps, and control heads; fire suppressors; and fire detectors and control panels. Fire suppressors are used to prevent the spread of fire and put it off. Fire extinguishers spray water, foam, carbon dioxide (CO2), and other fire-resistant materials to control fire. The growth of this market is propelled by technological advancements and innovations in the construction industry; rise in the number of policies, regulations, and government mandates; and increased damage to human life and property due to fire breakouts.

Maintenance service to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Maintenance services include timely servicing and auditing of fire protection systems to ensure that fire protection systems meet all the required fire safety standards and function appropriately during an emergency. Maintenance services include inspection, testing, servicing, and repair of components, and monitoring of fire protection systems and their components. The services comprise equipment supply, system testing and commissioning, and regular preventative maintenance.

