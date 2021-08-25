checkAd

Nintex Workflow Wonders Webinar Series Features Digital Transformation Successes

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 15:31  |  25   |   |   

IT, operations, and process professionals share how they rapidly map, automate and optimise business processes leveraging the Nintex process management and automation platform

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced a new season of Workflow Wonders webinars featuring leading organisations in a variety of industries across the globe sharing automation best practices to improve the way people work.

Nintex today announced a new season of Workflow Wonders webinars featuring leading organizations in a variety of industries across the globe sharing automation best practices to improve the way people work.
  • Learn more and sign up for the next episode of Workflow Wonders on 22 September 2021 at 10 a.m. Pacific with the City of Garland Fire Department by visiting https://www.nintex.com/workflow-wonders/

Nintex launched its Workflow Wonders webinar series in August 2020 to celebrate digital transformation successes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar series provides real-world examples of how people have turned to the process management and automation capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform to drive productivity, digitally transform, and to successfully navigate COVID-19 challenges.

"Nearly half the Fortune 500 already utilise Nintex to manage and automate processes that improve the way people work," said Nintex Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Dustin Grosse. "We are delighted to share innovative and inspiring ways leading organisations are solving business challenges, driving greater efficiencies, eliminating paper and achieving digital transformation goals with the Nintex Process Platform."

Today more than 10,000 organisations are already digitising business processes with the powerful, easy-to-use and complete automation capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform. Over the last 16 months, digital business initiatives have become more important than ever as enterprises and public-sector agencies look to improve customer experiences and worker productivity during pandemic-driven work-from-home challenges.

The webinar series features customer organisations in a variety of major industries leveraging Nintex technologies like Nintex Promapp, Nintex Forms, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Drawloop DocGen for Salesforce, Nintex RPA, Nintex Mobile and App Studio, Nintex Analytics and more. More than a dozen episodes of Workflow Wonders are available to watch on-demand and feature industry leaders and non-profits like New Belgium Brewing Company, Flight Centre Travel Group, Lands' End, Meals on Wheels of Central Texas, and more.

To learn more and to register for the next Workflow Wonders webinar, visit https://www.nintex.com/workflow-wonders/.

Media Contact

Kristin Treat 

Nintex 

kristin.treat@nintex.com
cell: (215) 317-9091 


About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601375/Workflow_wonders_social_June_2021_UK.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nintex Workflow Wonders Webinar Series Features Digital Transformation Successes IT, operations, and process professionals share how they rapidly map, automate and optimise business processes leveraging the Nintex process management and automation platform LONDON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nintex, the global standard for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments: Reports and Data
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Let's talk Lady Parts for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran
Ready Computing Recognized as a Sample Vendor in 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle for US Healthcare Payers
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Acquires TruNarrative
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Aurora Cannabis Marks Successful Inaugural Fulfillment for French Pilot Program
The 44th Jinhan Fair for Home & Gifts moves to on-site & online format
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...