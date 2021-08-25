checkAd

Liquid Media Announces At-The-Market Equity Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 15:41  |  36   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sales agreement (the “ATM Agreement”) with Virtu Americas LLC (the “Sales Agent”) for an at-the-market distribution program (the “ATM Program”).

The ATM Agreement will allow the Company to distribute up to US$6,051,342 of common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares”) under the ATM Program. The Offered Shares will be issued by the Company to the public from time to time, through the Sales Agent. The Offered Shares sold under the ATM Program, if any, will be sold on the Nasdaq at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale. No Offered Shares will be offered or sold in Canada.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of any such sales under the ATM Program for working capital purposes, expanding existing businesses or acquiring or investing in business, debt reduction or debt refinancing, capital expenditures, and other general corporate purposes.

Any sales of Offered Shares may be made in sales that are deemed to be “at-the-market” offerings as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Offered Shares under the ATM Agreement.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus contained in the shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-237982) (the “Base Prospectus”) filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 4, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on May 15, 2020 and the related prospectus supplement dated August 24, 2021 (the “Prospectus Supplement”). Prospective investors should read the Base Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and all other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference to the Base Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement for more complete information about the Company, including information about the ATM Program and the risks associated with investing in the Company. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Virtu Americas LLC by phone at (646) 682-6322, or by emailing atm@virtu.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liquid Media Announces At-The-Market Equity Program VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sales agreement (the “ATM Agreement”) with Virtu …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
VitalHub Increases Q2 2021 Revenue to $5.8M While Continuing to Improve on Financial Metrics Across ...
Rackspace Technology vereinfacht zukunftsfähige Multicloud-Sicherheit mit Rackspace Elastic ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...