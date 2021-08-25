ProMIS Neurosciences Closes Upsized US$20,125,000 Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (the “Company” or “ProMIS”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized public offering (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of US$20,125,000, including the exercise in full of the 15% Agent’s option.

A total of 125,781,250 units of the Company (the “Units”) were issued at US$0.16 per Unit pursuant to the Offering. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-quarter of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of US$0.21 per Warrant Share at any time up to August 25, 2026, subject to an acceleration provision.