checkAd

Global Packaged Food Products Market to Generate $49,685.2 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive Report [340 pages] by Research Dive

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 15:45  |  29   |   |   

The global packaged food products market is estimated to witness massive growth in forecast period, due to rising demand and consumption of ready-o-eat food products around the world. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth by 2027.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Packaged Food Products Market by Product (Cheese Sauces & Dips, Jams & Jellies, and Apple Compotes), Packaging Type (Cans, Jars, Cups, and Flexibles), Sales Channel (Retails and Food Services), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia, Australasia, Middle East, and Rest of the World): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027".

Research_Dive_Logo

Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the Global Packaged Food Products Market will generate $49,685.2 million and exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Sample Report of Packaged Food Products Market  

Market Dynamics

The consumption of ready-to-eat food and convenient packaged food products is rising across the globe due to the rise in number of working individuals. In addition, consumers are inclining towards healthy food & beverage alternatives. Moreover, the packaged food manufacturing companies are focusing on producing organic & healthy food products. All these aforementioned factors are predicted to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period. However, the risk of food contamination is projected to be a restraining factor for the overall market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the global packaged food products market during the pandemic. The increase in the growth rate of the market is majorly attributed to rapid growth in the consumption of chocolates, snacks & beverages, frozen food products, and chips during the pandemic period. Besides, the work from home facility and lockdown imposed in many parts of the world has increased the demand for packaged food products. People are stocking up their kitchen supplies which has encouraged companies and manufacturing units to speed-up their packaged food production line during the pandemic situation.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Packaged Food Products Market to Generate $49,685.2 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive Report [340 pages] by Research Dive The global packaged food products market is estimated to witness massive growth in forecast period, due to rising demand and consumption of ready-o-eat food products around the world. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments: Reports and Data
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Let's talk Lady Parts for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran
Ready Computing Recognized as a Sample Vendor in 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle for US Healthcare Payers
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Acquires TruNarrative
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Aurora Cannabis Marks Successful Inaugural Fulfillment for French Pilot Program
The 44th Jinhan Fair for Home & Gifts moves to on-site & online format
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...