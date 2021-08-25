Global Packaged Food Products Market to Generate $49,685.2 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive Report [340 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Packaged Food Products Market by Product (Cheese Sauces & Dips, Jams & Jellies, and Apple Compotes), Packaging Type (Cans, Jars, Cups, and Flexibles), Sales Channel (Retails and Food Services), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia, Australasia, Middle East, and Rest of the World): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027".

The global packaged food products market is estimated to witness massive growth in forecast period, due to rising demand and consumption of ready-o-eat food products around the world. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth by 2027.

Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the Global Packaged Food Products Market will generate $49,685.2 million and exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Dynamics

The consumption of ready-to-eat food and convenient packaged food products is rising across the globe due to the rise in number of working individuals. In addition, consumers are inclining towards healthy food & beverage alternatives. Moreover, the packaged food manufacturing companies are focusing on producing organic & healthy food products. All these aforementioned factors are predicted to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period. However, the risk of food contamination is projected to be a restraining factor for the overall market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the global packaged food products market during the pandemic. The increase in the growth rate of the market is majorly attributed to rapid growth in the consumption of chocolates, snacks & beverages, frozen food products, and chips during the pandemic period. Besides, the work from home facility and lockdown imposed in many parts of the world has increased the demand for packaged food products. People are stocking up their kitchen supplies which has encouraged companies and manufacturing units to speed-up their packaged food production line during the pandemic situation.