Accedian recognized as "Value Leader" in EMA's 2021 Network Performance Management Radar Report

Accedian Skylight addresses the top 7 trends affecting NPM market

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, is thrilled to have been recognized as a "Value Leader" by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) in their 2021 Radar Report: Network Performance Management (NPM). The needs of enterprises vary greatly depending on their digital transformation strategies and network evolution to adopt cloud applications. More organizations are shifting to measure not just traditional network performance characteristics but the successful delivery of customer experiences. EMA's report comes at a crucial time, as organizations recover from the initial impact of COVID-19 and accelerate digital transformation for financial impact and competitive differentiation.

The NPM Radar Report aims to assist IT organizations' procurement of NPM solutions for operational monitoring, troubleshooting, and capacity planning. With the report, buyers gain insights to best choice solutions based on their organization's maturation, budget, direction and vision, and their current mix of network technologies. "While an extremely competitive and crowded market, NPM vendors offer a wide range of capabilities that enterprises need to evaluate to choose tools that will help them today and tomorrow," comments Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research for Network Management at EMA. "Accedian is a vendor that differentiated itself not only with the long-term customer relationships it has built while helping them solve their network challenges and evolve their networks, but with high ratings in Product Strength, and ease of deployment and administration, all at competitive pricing."