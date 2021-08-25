checkAd

Accedian recognized as "Value Leader" in EMA's 2021 Network Performance Management Radar Report

Accedian Skylight addresses the top 7 trends affecting NPM market

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, is thrilled to have been recognized as a "Value Leader" by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) in their 2021 Radar Report: Network Performance Management (NPM). The needs of enterprises vary greatly depending on their digital transformation strategies and network evolution to adopt cloud applications. More organizations are shifting to measure not just traditional network performance characteristics but the successful delivery of customer experiences. EMA's report comes at a crucial time, as organizations recover from the initial impact of COVID-19 and accelerate digital transformation for financial impact and competitive differentiation.

The NPM Radar Report aims to assist IT organizations' procurement of NPM solutions for operational monitoring, troubleshooting, and capacity planning. With the report, buyers gain insights to best choice solutions based on their organization's maturation, budget, direction and vision, and their current mix of network technologies. "While an extremely competitive and crowded market, NPM vendors offer a wide range of capabilities that enterprises need to evaluate to choose tools that will help them today and tomorrow," comments Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research for Network Management at EMA. "Accedian is a vendor that differentiated itself not only with the long-term customer relationships it has built while helping them solve their network challenges and evolve their networks, but with high ratings in Product Strength, and ease of deployment and administration, all at competitive pricing."

The EMA report highlights the top seven trends affecting the NPM market:

  1. Evolving cloud requirements;        
  2. Solution flexibility where licenses reflect the evolving nature of networks;         
  3. New data requirements with varying needs driving streaming telemetry;   
  4. Adoption of SD-WAN hybrid networks; 
  5. AIOPS to measure the business;
  6. Convergence of NetOps and SecOPs teams;
  7. Work for Anywhere.

Accedian is committed to keeping up with the pace of change in the NPM market. "Accedian is extremely proud of the 'Value Leader' rating," says Tom Footit, Vice President of Product Management for Accedian. "The NPM market is constantly evolving as IT organizations embark on their journey towards a fully digital future. As the IT environment becomes increasingly more complex, we strive to continuously empower our customers to control and manage their digital infrastructure, no matter how complex their network is."

Accedian Skylight is a SaaS NPM solution that provides both active and passive monitoring in real time from Layers 2 – 7 across the network stack with granular analytics and insightful performance reporting. Accedian offers sensors that generate metadata based on traffic and can be deployed on-premises or as embedded agents in various systems, and are cloud agnostic. During EMA's evaluation of Accedian, customers commented, "Customer service is flawless. They do what it takes to get it done. Hard charging."

