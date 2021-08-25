Astro Aerospace Selected for AFWERX HSVTOL Challenge

From a roster of 218 applicants, Astro is one of only a few OEMs in a small group of 35 successful challengers that are now in consideration to be granted funding associated with research, development, testing, and subsequently exclusive contract opportunities to produce and field aircraft to the USAF and USSOCOM.

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astro Aerospace (OTCQB: ASDN) (“ Astro ” or the “ Company ”) has announced that its revolutionary Cavorite X5 eVTOL platform has been selected for the highly competitive AFWERX High Speed VTOL (HSVTOL) Concept Challenge (the “ Challenge ”) – an initiative launched in partnership with the United States Air Force (USAF) and US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to explore innovative HSVTOL concepts that can support a wide range of military applications.

Reid Melville, Chief Innovation Officer, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Transformational Capabilities Office stated at the Challenge’s May 5th launch, “The USAF and USSOCOM are seeking ground-breaking ideas that will further strengthen operational effectiveness and efficiency in contested, resource-constrained, and runway-independent settings.”

Astro’s Cavorite X5 is designed for speed, stealth, and operational versatility to support military missions such as Special Operations Forces (SOF) infiltration and exfiltration, personnel recovery, aeromedical evacuation, and tactical mobility. The High Speed eVTOL is also purposely designed for disaster relief, rescue missions and cargo transport. Traveling up to 275 mph over 340 miles, the Cavorite X5 offers exceptional payload, speed and range ideally suited for many high-risk environments.

Leading the development of the game-changing eVTOL is Astro President Brandon Robinson, a CF-18 Fighter Pilot, Top Gun graduate, and Mechanical Engineer from the Royal Military College of Canada. “We are very proud that the Cavorite X5 was chosen for the extremely competitive AFWERX Challenge,” remarked Mr. Robinson. “The patented technology that underpins our advanced design represents a versatile, scalable platform that can easily be adapted to help our servicepeople around the world.”

The Cavorite X5 pushes the boundaries of eVTOL performance. Its unique wings allow for flight in a configuration much like a normal aircraft for 98 percent of its mission, reducing drag for increased speed and operational range. Using a hybrid electric power system, the aircraft may also act as a mobile power generation station and potentially a remote command and control node on a military network.