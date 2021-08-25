Sodium Lactate Sales will total US$ 368.3 Mn by 2031; Future Market Insights Predicts Liquid Form to Account for Over Half of this Value

DUBAI, UAE., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sodium lactate market is expected to total US$ 158.7 mn in 2021. Its overall valuation is expected to surpass US$ 368.3 mn by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The liquid form of sodium lactate will dominate the global market with a share of 54.3% in 2021.

As per a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the future outlook of sodium lactate market seems positive. The in-depth analysis is based on quantitative and qualitative research undertaken based on information sourced from trusted industrial sources. The report compiles data on drivers, restrains, trends, segments, key players, and their strategies to deliver tailored insights

As per the report, the sales of sodium lactate increased at a CAGR of 5.6% during from 2016 to 2020. Rising demand for better quality ingredients in cosmetics, food, and chemical products will create opportunities for sales in the market.

Sodium lactate is used as emulsifier, flavor enhancer, flavoring agent, pH regulator, and acidity regulator in food and pharmaceuticals products. Its inclusion also increases the overall shelf life of products.

Manufacturers operating in the market are focusing on expanding their production channels in emerging markets. Strategic expansion strategies are therefore being adopted by various companies to cater larger consumer base.

For instance, Latin America is heavily reliant on sodium lactate imports to mitigate the demand and supply in the region. Some of the leading companies in the market are therefore participating in distribution partnerships to extend their product portfolio. For instance, Corbion and Brenntag, leading players in chemical and ingredients distribution further strengthened their partnership by signing improvised framework agreement.

Some of the countries that have emerged as leading sodium lactate markets are the U.K., Japan, India, China, Thailand, and Brazil. Favorable government policies supporting expansion of the pharmaceutical sector will aid expansion across aforementioned countries.

"Manufacturers in the global sodium lactate market are focusing on tapping into personal care and food & beverage industry. However, application in food and nutrition supplement is expected to remain the highest," says the FMI analyst.

