Slinger Announces Partnership with the Mouratoglou Academy

Founded by world-renowned tennis coach and Slinger brand ambassador Patrick Mouratoglou, the Mouratoglou Academy is one of the most successful and recognizable brands in tennis

BALTIMORE, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG) ("Slinger" or the "Company"), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, with the vision to become a connected sports company, is announcing today that it has entered into a partnership with the Mouratoglou Academy , one of the most successful and recognizable brands in tennis. Its flagship academy situated in the French Riviera has 30 tennis courts, world-class training facilities and is regarded amongst the top tennis academies in the world. Recently, Mouratoglou has been expanding globally, opening tennis centers in Dubai at the world-famous Jumeirah chain and in Costa Navarino, Greece. Mouratoglou is also known as the training home to some of the biggest names in the sport, including Serena Williams, Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

This new tennis partnership spans not only the academies themselves, but also Patrick’s disruptive tennis league UTS (Ultimate Tennis Showdown) (https://utslive.tv/). Patrick first joined Slinger as a Brand Ambassador in May of 2021, and today’s announcement signifies the next step in both his involvement with the company as well as Slinger’s footprint throughout the Mouratoglou ecosystem. Slinger will become an integral part of the coaching culture within the academy and has already been adopted by the coaches to support their training and programming.

Patrick and Slinger are working together to create quarterly workshops across the three different academy locations, empowering their coaches to use the Slinger Bag to enhance their teaching and to work more closely and effectively with their players. “The first thing that attracted me to the Slinger Bag was its ability to assist players across all levels of the sport on their quest for improvement,” said Patrick Mouratoglou. “The Slinger Bag is the tool I wish I had as a young player and as a young coach. I finally have it as a professional coach. Throughout your entire tennis journey, Slinger Bag is the best companion: the one that helps you do your work as a player, and, as a coach, the one who feeds balls while you can focus entirely on your player.”

