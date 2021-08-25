REX American Resources to Report Fiscal 2021 Q2 Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, September 1

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE American: REX), a leading ethanol company, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results on Wednesday, September 1, pre-market and will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 212/231-2902 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call by going to the Investors section on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.