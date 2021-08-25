checkAd

SpineGuard Exits Chapter 11

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021   

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 – ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today that as a result of the hearing held yesterday, August 24, 2021, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware entered an order confirming SpineGuard Inc.’s exit from Chapter 11.

The plan of reorganization proposed by SpineGuard, calling for payment in full of all creditors including the bond holders, is now effective and Spineguard Inc. is no longer a debtor-in-possession in a bankruptcy case.

SpineGuard is focused on the following priorities while striving to remain close to breakeven:

  1. Boost commercial activities with the launch of the DSG-Connect visual interface.
  2. Accelerate the implementation of the DSG digital technology in ortho-robotics through the deployment of AI algorithms, new scientific evidence, and additional patents.
  3. Intensify the collaboration with ConfiDent ABC for the dental application and co-develop a new generation of products embedding the DSG technology.
  4. Affirm the company’s technological shift and sign strategic partnerships in particular for the use of DSG technology in the robotic field.

Next financial press release: 2021 Half-year financial results on September 15, 2021

About SpineGuard
 Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 85,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the « smart » pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.
For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer
 The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

