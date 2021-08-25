PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

Amendment to notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 25 August 2021: The Company makes the following amendment in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation with regard to the notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility, published on 17 and 18 August. These notices aggregated multiple transactions in error. Steps have been taken to ensure this error will not reoccur. The amended details of the transactions are as follows: