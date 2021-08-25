checkAd

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Warrant Exercise

Oslo, 25 August 2021

Reference is made to the announcements by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 20 May and 19 August 2020, regarding the Extraordinary General Meetings where the shareholders resolved to issue warrants to participants in two separate Private Placements and Subsequent Offerings of shares, and to the announcements on 30 June and 16 September 2020 regarding the results of such Subsequent Offerings.

The Company has received further notices of exercise for a total of 195,813,603 Warrants B. Furthermore, the Company has noted that two timely Warrant C exercise notices by inadvertence had not been included in the resolution by the board announced on 19 July 2021. Therefore, the board has resolved to include the Warrant C exercises for a total of 46,955 Warrants C in the current round of exercises. The Company has consequently resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 21,544,661.38 in connection with the issuance of shares upon said exercises. Both Warrants B and Warrants C have an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share.

Upon registration of this share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 192,114,763.72 divided into 1,746,497,852 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Warrants B are now expired and may no longer be exercised.


Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





