Atlas Mara Limited Announces BPR Sale Completion to KCB & Notice to Investors

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited ('Atlas Mara' or the 'Company', and including its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, hereby provides an update on the strategic transaction for the sale of Atlas Mara's entire shares in BPR. As announced on 26 November 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with KCB Group Plc ('KCB') for the sale of Atlas Mara's entire shareholding (being 62.06% of the issued share capital) in BPR (the 'Transaction').