checkAd

Atlas Mara Limited Announces BPR Sale Completion to KCB & Notice to Investors

Autor: Accesswire
25.08.2021, 16:10  |  27   |   |   

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited ('Atlas Mara' or the 'Company', and including its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, hereby provides an update on the strategic transaction …

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited ('Atlas Mara' or the 'Company', and including its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, hereby provides an update on the strategic transaction for the sale of Atlas Mara's entire shares in BPR.

As announced on 26 November 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with KCB Group Plc ('KCB') for the sale of Atlas Mara's entire shareholding (being 62.06% of the issued share capital) in BPR (the 'Transaction').

The Company is pleased to announce that having successfully secured the necessary regulatory approvals and consents, and fulfilled all other agreed closing conditions, the Transaction was completed, with KCB assuming ownership and control for the operations of BPR effective on 25 August 2021.

Additionally, Atlas Mara announces it will be releasing its Full Year 2020 results for financial year ending on 28 February 2021, on 31 August 2021.

Contact Details:

Investors
Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Apella Advisors, +44(0) 7818 036 579
Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA) is a financial institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlas Mara Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661298/Atlas-Mara-Limited-Announces-BPR-Sal ...

ATM Capitol Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlas Mara Limited Announces BPR Sale Completion to KCB & Notice to Investors TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited ('Atlas Mara' or the 'Company', and including its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, hereby provides an update on the strategic transaction …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President
NexgenRx Announces Expansion of Leadership Team
CAT Strategic Metals Exploration Update Gold Jackpot Property, Northeastern Elko County, Nevada
10th Annual Gateway Conference to Virtually Showcase Leading Companies on September 8-9, 2021
Snipp Interactive Reports Financial Results for Q2 2021
Legend Power Schedules Q3 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
SolGold PLC Announces Holdings in Company
Commerce Resources Corp. Completes Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
Gosh Enterprises, Inc. Is on the Move, Expanding Into New Corporate Office
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Britannia Mining and Bullet Blockchain Complete Merger - Filing with the Nevada Secretary of State ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...