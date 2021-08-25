Aker Carbon Capture Capital Markets Day

At the event, Aker Carbon Capture's management team, key industrial partners and third-party experts will share updates on the overall carbon capture market, our technology trends and developments and our innovative offerings like Carbon Capture as a Service.

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture invites investors, analysts and media to its first capital markets day on September 9, 2021.

The event will take place as a video webcast from CET 15:00 on September 9.

Broadcast details will be available on https://akercarboncapture.com/investors/events/cmd/

CONTACT:

Media contact:

Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Investor contact:

Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

