checkAd

8Gbps, 1/2 Lane PCIe 3.0/SATA3 Combo ReDrivers from Diodes Incorporated Support PC Industry’s Modern Standby Mode

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 16:14  |  23   |   |   

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) has introduced the PI3EQX12902E/PI3EQX12904E to further strengthen its ReDriver product offering. These ReDrivers meet the Modern Standby mode requirements as outlined by Microsoft Corporation, and deliver elevated linearity and ultra-low jitter characteristics now expected in laptop, notebook, industrial PC, and embedded system designs.

Operating from a 3.3V rail and in standby mode, the 1-lane PI3EQX12902E consumes 1.7mW with the 2-lane PI3EQX12904E consuming 3.3mW, significantly extending battery life. Their built-in coupling capacitors help reduce component count and save board space.

These PCIe 3.0/SATA3 combo ReDrivers support data rates up to 8Gbps, delivering heightened signal driving capacity and are transparent to link training. They provide programmable equalization, linear swing, and flat gain capabilities, allowing signal losses to be compensated for extending PCB trace lengths. Their conformance with both PCIe and SATA protocols present OEMs with extremely versatile solutions that can easily be applied to numerous different products.

Supplied in a 30-TQFN (ZL) package format, the PI3EQX12902E is priced at $0.70 each in 3500 piece quantities. The PI3EQX12904E comes in a 42-TQFN (ZH) package and is priced at $1.30 each in 3500 piece quantities.

ReDriver is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated.

PCI Express and PCIe are trademarks or registered trademarks and/or service marks of PCI-SIG Corporation.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Diodes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

8Gbps, 1/2 Lane PCIe 3.0/SATA3 Combo ReDrivers from Diodes Incorporated Support PC Industry’s Modern Standby Mode Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) has introduced the PI3EQX12902E/PI3EQX12904E to further strengthen its ReDriver product offering. These ReDrivers meet the Modern Standby mode requirements as outlined by Microsoft Corporation, and deliver elevated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Magic: The Gathering Announces Limited-Edition Fortnite and Street Fighter Sets in Annual Showcase
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21Diodes Incorporated to Participate in Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Conference On September 1
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.2122VPP/31VPP Selectable Output Piezo Sounder Driver from Diodes Incorporated Drives Higher SPL and Longer Runtimes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Diodes Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Tunable Linear ReDrivers from Diodes Incorporated Support Superior Levels of Signal Integrity on High-Speed DisplayPort 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 Interfaces
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.218-Channel ReDriver with Internal Coupling Capacitors from Diodes Incorporated Enhances Signal Quality in High-Speed UPI 2.0 and PCIe 4.0 Interfaces
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten