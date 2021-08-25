checkAd

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Names Steve McWilliams as Market President for Metro Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the holding company for Republic Bank, today announced that its subsidiary, Republic Bank, named Steve McWilliams as Market President for Metro Philadelphia, including South New Jersey and Delaware.

Mr. McWilliams has been the Senior Lender at Republic Bank for the last five years. Prior to that he was a Senior Lender for Commerce Bank.

Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman and CEO of Republic First Bancorp and Republic Bank said:

“Steve has been a valued member of our teams both at Commerce Bank and now at Republic Bank. He is uniquely qualified to deliver our Power of Red model.”

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 32 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The Company may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements", including statements contained in this release and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise as a result of the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; deterioration in general economic conditions; changes in customer behavior; changes in the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses and our methodology for determining such allowance; adverse changes in our loan portfolio and credit risk-related losses and expenses; changes in concentrations within our loan portfolio, including our exposure to commercial real estate loans, and to our primary service area; changes in interest rates; our ability to identify, negotiate, secure and develop new store locations and renew, modify, or terminate leases or dispose of properties for existing store locations effectively; business conditions in the financial services industry, including competitive pressure among financial services companies, new service and product offerings by competitors, price pressures and similar items; changes in deposit flows and loan demand; the regulatory environment, including evolving banking industry standards, changes in legislation or regulation; our securities portfolio and the valuation of our securities; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines as well as estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; litigation liabilities, including costs, expenses, settlements and judgments; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services. You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "would be," "could be," "should be," "probability," "risk," "target," "objective," "may," "will," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "seek," "expect" and similar expressions or variations on such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by us pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of us, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

