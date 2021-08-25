checkAd

TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B Green Housing and Educational Learning Project in Ghana West Africa

TPTW's participation could eventually be worth upwards of $3.5 billion in new contracts and management fees

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has entered into a strategic technology agreement with Skybridge West Africa (SWA) www.skybridgewa.com, to participate in the development of 20 SMART Villages emulating that of Duval County Florida in the Country of Ghana.

SWA has been awarded a $5B community development approval from the Ghanaian Ministry of Works and Housing to develop and build over 100,000 newly constructed homes utilizing the latest green technology over the next 5 years. The Smart Village infrastructure will consist of new home design and construction, new transportation capabilities, renewable energy, waste management technologies, installation of high-speed fiber-optic, 5G wireless cell towers, last-mile wireless technology, and ultra-performance cement technology. Skybridge will also develop the education system and programs for the new Smart Village.

Specifically, TPT Global Tech and its subsidiaries will provide the Ghanaian Smart Village with its proprietary suite of technology platforms including its ‘QuikLABS' and ‘QuikPASS' medical testing and verification systems, design and build the 5G wireless cell towers, fiber infrastructure and renewable energy technology for electricity and water. The company will also be providing ultra-performance concrete technology for roads, plumbing, sewer pipes, toilets, bathtubs, sinks, tiles and decorative fixtures for the housing community and medical clinics throughout the Smart Village. The estimated contract award portion to TPT Global Tech for its technology contributions and infrastructure build is estimated to be $3.5B USD of the total $5B USD Smart Village budget over the next 5 years.

As part of this total $5 Billion project, SWA envisions housing that not only provides homes but also communities that recognize the requirements for affordable housing. To that end, SWA proposes to include the following elements as major components of its livable communities: Plan SMART Communities, Entrepreneurship Incubator, Construct Relevant Infrastructure, Schools, teacher-driven - (universal availability of work-class content), cloud-based mastery learning educational content, one-to-one device ratio, medical clinics, renewable energy, water/wastewater management, agriculture/Micro-Ag., integrated technology (community broadband), SMART transportation options, infrastructure, entrepreneurial jobs creation estimated at 25k+ over 10 years (based on World Bank estimate of job creation ratios), construction of off-site prefabricated construction factory adn integration of technology into the design and construction.

