Nasdaq Halts Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. – Unit

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. - Unit (Nasdaq: EVLVU) at 4:02:41 a.m. Eastern Time for "additional information requested" from the company at a last sale price of $9.83.

Trading will remain halted until Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. – Unit has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.