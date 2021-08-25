checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Notable sales growth in Q2

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Notable sales growth in Q2

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
25.08.2021, 16:38  |  18   |   |   

CTS’s Q2 saw a notable acceleration in top-line growth vs the year-ago period, driven by a low base and a pick-up in ticket sales. But the company still has not provided any accurate forecast for 2021.

CTS Eventim SE (H1 2021)
 

Media

MCap EUR 5.1bn


HOLD

PT EUR 55.00 (+1% potential)

 

CTS half year figures show first signs of a recovery, but it is still a long way to go back to normality. We adjust our estimates downwards and still think it is too early to go long.

 
 

 

What’s it all about?

CTS’s Q2 saw a notable acceleration in top-line growth vs the year-ago period, driven by a low base and a pick-up in ticket sales. However, due to the ongoing uncertainty brought in by the pandemic, the company has not provided any accurate forecast for 2021. An accelerating vaccination rate in Germany and most European markets and the consequent easing of restrictions by state/local governments have improved the outlook for the live entertainment and ticketing industry. In addition, structural growth drivers remain intact, and industry participants expect no permanent changes in consumer behaviour with respect to the consumption of live entertainment. We maintain our recommendation at HOLD and price target at EUR 55.00.

zooplus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Notable sales growth in Q2 CTS’s Q2 saw a notable acceleration in top-line growth vs the year-ago period, driven by a low base and a pick-up in ticket sales. However, due to the ongoing uncertainty brought in by the pandemic, the company has not provided any accurate forecast for 2021. An accelerating vaccination rate in Germany and most European markets and the consequent easing of restrictions by state/local governments have improved the outlook for the live entertainment and ticketing industry.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Notable sales growth in Q2
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results
AlsterResearch AG Update: Dermapharm AG - Solid prelim. H1/21
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Notable sales growth in Q2
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zulassung für FYB201 bei FDA eingereicht
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Sustained increase in orders; good visibility
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up
lsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - H1/21, guidance and major acquisition; BUY
AlsterResearch AG Update: Bechtle AG - A lot of positive news flow
AlsterResearch AG Update: TeamViewer AG - Q2/21 with lower-thanexpected billings
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:13 UhrTierische Renditechancen: Von wegen Nische: Das Geschäft rund ums Haustier boomt
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
20.08.21Zooplus nach dem Übernahmeangebot – Wie sollte man reagieren?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
19.08.21Chancen für Bewertungssprünge: Was Zooplus mit dem Potential deutscher Aktien zu tun hat
Stephan Heibel | Kommentare
19.08.21BERENBERG stuft ZOOPLUS AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
18.08.21AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Business restart fully priced in
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
18.08.21AlsterResearch AG Update: zooplus AG - Strong Q2 and takeover offer
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
18.08.21Geht es bei der Zooplus-Aktie jetzt noch um Quartalszahlen?!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 17.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft ZOOPLUS AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
17.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Zooplus auf 390 Euro - 'Hold'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere