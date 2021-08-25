AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Notable sales growth in Q2
CTS’s Q2 saw a notable acceleration in top-line growth vs the year-ago period, driven by a low base and a pick-up in ticket sales. But the company still has not provided any accurate forecast for 2021.
What’s it all about?
CTS’s Q2 saw a notable acceleration in top-line growth vs the year-ago period, driven by a low base and a pick-up in ticket sales. However, due to the ongoing uncertainty brought in by the pandemic, the company has not provided any accurate forecast for 2021. An accelerating vaccination rate in Germany and most European markets and the consequent easing of restrictions by state/local governments have improved the outlook for the live entertainment and ticketing industry. In addition, structural growth drivers remain intact, and industry participants expect no permanent changes in consumer behaviour with respect to the consumption of live entertainment. We maintain our recommendation at HOLD and price target at EUR 55.00.
