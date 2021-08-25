Makara Issues Clarifying News Release

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is issuing this news release to clarify certain statements in the Company's news release dated August 23, 2021 (the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is issuing this news release to clarify certain statements in the Company's news release dated August 23, 2021 (the "Prior Release") wherein the Company announced that its newly appointed director, Jatinder Dhaliwal, intends to subscribe for up to $1.3 million in common shares of the Company in one or more tranches, with the first tranche to be completed on August 25, 2021 for $500,000 in common shares of the Company. The Company wishes to clarify that, while it intends to carry out a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for initial gross proceeds of up to $500,000, Mr. Dhaliwal has not determined his level of participation in the Private Placement or if he will participate in the Private Placement at all. The Company also wishes to clarify that the Private Placement will be for units of the Company, each to be composed of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, at an issue price to be determined in accordance with the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Based on the current market capitalization of the Company, the Company does not expect that the Private Placement will cause a change of control of the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement towards exploration expenditures and general working capital.