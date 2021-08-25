Allstate Announces Preferred Stock Dividends
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today declared approximately $26.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from July 15, 2021, through Oct. 14, 2021. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on Oct. 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2021, as follows:
|
Series
Annual
Dividend Rate
Quarterly Amount
Per Depositary Share
Series G
5.625%
$0.3515625
Series H
5.100%
$0.3187500
Series I
4.750%
$0.2968750
Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005564/en/Allstate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare