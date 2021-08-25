checkAd

Renavotio Comments on Recent Developments Related to the Federal Infrastructure Bill

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 17:01  |  39   |   |   

Tulsa, OK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII) (the “Company”) the 100% owner of two subsidiaries focused on infrastructure opportunities, including 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management, PPE technology, and related industries, today commented on developments related to the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill. On Tuesday, August 24, the separate, $3.5 trillion budget framework was approved by the House of Representatives, along with a compromise resolution that would see the infrastructure bill put to a vote in the House by September 27. The U.S. Senate voted to approve the infrastructure bill on August 10.

Billy Robinson, Renavotio’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I would like to thank all of our valued shareholders for their interest in our Company and continued excitement for where we are headed. Overall, I’m optimistic that the infrastructure bill will eventually become law, and hopeful that many of these plans for infrastructure spending will start to flow. If or when they pass the infrastructure bill, Renavotio has already laid the groundwork for expanding its infrastructure footprint with its recent expansion in underground fiber optic installation, recognizing the desire and need of federal and state governments to expand rural 5G and funding for rural internet service providers, or (“ISP”), which opens up new acquisition and contract opportunities for the Company. Consider that, regardless of whether the bill passes, the United States would need to spend $5.937 trillion of cumulative investment in infrastructure spending from 2020 to 2029 based on current trends according to the most recent American Infrastructure Report Card prepared by the country’s oldest civil engineering organization, the American Society of Civil Engineers. This includes $1.045 trillion in drinking water/wastewater/stormwater, significant focal points for Renavotio” (See: 2021-IRC-Executive-Summary-1.pdf (infrastructurereportcard.org).    

About Renavotio, Inc.

Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII) focuses on three unique infrastructure opportunities, including medical protective equipment, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Renavotio Infratech, Inc. (“RII”), includes business and acquisition strategies concentrating on medical protective equipment and infrastructure with utility construction and consulting/operational agreements with small towns or county CO­OPS that operate their own water and sewer systems, providing long­term savings, utilizing smart­utility monitoring, and dedicated engineering and service personnel. These platforms capture utility data from hand­held GPS devices or in­place sensors, with planned use of drones to identify waste contamination, leak detection, and topographic underground utility installation planning. RII’s wholly owned subsidiary, Utility Management Corp, is a holding company focused on infrastructure, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water and waste management technology, and related industries. Utility Management Corp’s subsidiary, Utility Management and Construction (UMCCO) is an engineering and smart utility management company that provides a one­stop solution to rural communities to reduce the consumption of electricity, data, natural gas, and water utilities for commercial, industrial and municipal end users. UMCCO’s unique approach creates immediate bottom­line savings for its clients, by providing engineering, planning, permitting and installation through their second wholly owned subsidiary, Cross­Bo Construction, which specializes in water, sewer, Telcom, and 5G design and installation, establishing a long­term value proposition while also achieving respective sustainability goals. www.umcco.com

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Renavotio Comments on Recent Developments Related to the Federal Infrastructure Bill Tulsa, OK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII) (the “Company”) the 100% owner of two subsidiaries focused on infrastructure opportunities, including 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
Verizon waives calling charges to Afghanistan
VitalHub Increases Q2 2021 Revenue to $5.8M While Continuing to Improve on Financial Metrics Across ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...