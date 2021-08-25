Renavotio Comments on Recent Developments Related to the Federal Infrastructure Bill

Tulsa, OK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII) (the “Company”) the 100% owner of two subsidiaries focused on infrastructure opportunities, including 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management, PPE technology, and related industries, today commented on developments related to the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill. On Tuesday, August 24, the separate, $3.5 trillion budget framework was approved by the House of Representatives, along with a compromise resolution that would see the infrastructure bill put to a vote in the House by September 27. The U.S. Senate voted to approve the infrastructure bill on August 10.

Billy Robinson, Renavotio’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I would like to thank all of our valued shareholders for their interest in our Company and continued excitement for where we are headed. Overall, I’m optimistic that the infrastructure bill will eventually become law, and hopeful that many of these plans for infrastructure spending will start to flow. If or when they pass the infrastructure bill, Renavotio has already laid the groundwork for expanding its infrastructure footprint with its recent expansion in underground fiber optic installation, recognizing the desire and need of federal and state governments to expand rural 5G and funding for rural internet service providers, or (“ISP”), which opens up new acquisition and contract opportunities for the Company. Consider that, regardless of whether the bill passes, the United States would need to spend $5.937 trillion of cumulative investment in infrastructure spending from 2020 to 2029 based on current trends according to the most recent American Infrastructure Report Card prepared by the country’s oldest civil engineering organization, the American Society of Civil Engineers. This includes $1.045 trillion in drinking water/wastewater/stormwater, significant focal points for Renavotio” (See: 2021-IRC-Executive-Summary-1.pdf (infrastructurereportcard.org).

