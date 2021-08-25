checkAd

Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. Brand A/S

Company announcement no. 22/2021

Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S, has received the following information from Danske Bank A/S, J.P. Morgan AG and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland.

Danske Bank A/S (“Danske Bank”), J.P. Morgan AG (“J.P. Morgan”) and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland (”Nordea”) (together the “Managers”), on behalf of Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba (the “Association”), announce the launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors (the “Transaction”) of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. Brand A/S (“Alm. Brand”).

This announcement is made with reference to the announcement published by Alm. Brand on 11 June 2021 in which Alm. Brand announced its binding agreement to acquire Codan Forsikring A/S’s Danish business (the “Acquisition”) from Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg A/S, through their jointly-owned subsidiary Scandi JV Co 2 A/S and its intention to launch an offering of new shares with pre-emptive rights to its existing shareholders in the second half of 2021 to finance part of the Acquisition (the “Rights Issue”). As disclosed in the announcement by Alm. Brand on 11 June 2021, the Association has irrevocably undertaken to:

  • subscribe for new shares in the Rights Issue for a total subscription amount of approximately DKK 3,750 million (the “Commitment”), and;
  • subscribe for new shares on a cash-neutral basis by sale of existing shares in Alm. Brand and/or pre-emptive rights intended to be sold in one or more placings prior to closing of the Rights Issue

In addition, Alm. Brand announced on 19 August 2021 that the Association expects to obtain financing of around DKK 500 million to increase the Commitment to participate in the Rights Issue from DKK 3,750 million to DKK 4,250 million.

