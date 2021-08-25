Alm. Brand Says Association Offering DKK 900 Million Worth of Shares to Participate in Codan-Related Rights Issue Autor: PLX AI | 25.08.2021, 17:06 | 22 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 17:06 | (PLX AI) – Alm. Brand says accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. Brand A/S from Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba (the “Association”).The proceeds from the Transaction (assuming all shares offered are … (PLX AI) – Alm. Brand says accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. Brand A/S from Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba (the “Association”).The proceeds from the Transaction (assuming all shares offered are … (PLX AI) – Alm. Brand says accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. Brand A/S from Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba (the “Association”).

The proceeds from the Transaction (assuming all shares offered are sold), together with the Association’s Commitment is expected to cover the cash requirements for the Association to be able to participate in the Rights Issue pro-rata to its holding in Alm. Brand following the Transaction

The Association will subscribe for new shares in the Rights Issue for a total subscription amount of approximately DKK 3,750 million and subscribe for new shares on a cash-neutral basis by sale of existing shares in Alm. Brand and/or pre-emptive rights intended to be sold in one or more placings prior to closing of the Rights Issue



