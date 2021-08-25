checkAd

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 17:20  |  22   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Cassava investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/cassava-sciences-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On August 24, 2021, after the market closed, it was revealed that a Citizen Petition was filed with the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) requesting that the FDA halt two ongoing trials of Cassava’s proprietary drug Simufilam. The Citizen Petition alleges that the foundational science and studies supporting Cassava’s use of Simufilam are based on systemic data manipulation and misrepresentation.

On this news, Cassava’s share price has fallen more than 20% during intraday trading on August 25, 2021 to lows of $80.44 per share, down from the previous day’s close of $117.83 per share, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Cassava should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cassava Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: CASSAVA Sciences Inc - Die Nerven sind es!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) investors concerning the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Magic: The Gathering Announces Limited-Edition Fortnite and Street Fighter Sets in Annual Showcase
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:55 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.215 extrem beliebte Aktien, die man im August unbedingt meiden sollte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.08.212 Aktien mit hohem Risiko und hohem Gewinn, die bis auf den Mond steigen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare