Proposals regarding the Sub-division and Reclassification of Share Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 17:30  |  20   |   |   

Oxford Technology VCT Plc

25 August 2021

This announcement is made by Oxford Technology VCT Plc (the "Company") in connection with proposals by the Company to effect a share restructuring (to subdivide the existing ordinary shares of 10p each in the share capital of the Company into ordinary shares of 1p each and deferred shares of 9p each (the "Share Restructuring").

The Board is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 25 August 2021, resolution 13 as set out in the notice of annual general meeting attached to annual report and accounts of the Company for the year ended 28 February 2021 (such resolutions being proposed in connection with various changes to the articles of association and the Share Restructuring) were duly passed.

The Board announces that the Share Restructuring has now been effected and that the Company's issued share capital is 5,431,655 ordinary shares of 1p each and 5,431,655deferred shares of 9p each.  The deferred shares will not be listed and will be purchased by the Company for cancellation shortly. The Share Restructuring does not impact the value of shareholders' holdings.

Enquiries:

Lucius Cary on 01865 784466





