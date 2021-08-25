checkAd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name Milena Mondini de Focatiis
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code 		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 87 shares awarded on 24 August 2018 under the Group’s Approved Free Share Scheme. 44 shares were sold and 43 have been retained.



Milena Mondini de Focatiis now participates in, and receives share awards under, the Group’s Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP).
c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP 36.78 44
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-24
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name Geraint Jones
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code 		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 2,500 salary shares awarded on 24 August 2018 in accordance with the Directors’ Remuneration Policy that was approved by shareholders at the Admiral Group plc AGM on 26 April 2018.



In line with policy, 1,175 shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and 1,325 were retained and are subject to a two-year holding period and malus and clawback provisions.
c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP 36.78 1,175
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-24
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 





